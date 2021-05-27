AP-NORC poll: More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is somehow still taking every opportunity to attack the New York Times’ 1619 project, most recently using a visit to the University of Louisville’s Regional Biocontainment Lab to dismiss not only the importance of addressing systemic racism in school, but the entire historical moment after which the project—a Pulitzer-winning initiative that re-examines the nation’s founding through the lens of slavery—is named. In his remarks, McConnell said he “simply disagree[s]” that 1619, i.e. the first time African slaves were brought to the United States, is a pivotal year in American history. He added that racial discrimination is an issue the country has “been working for 200-and-some-odd years” and is “still working on,” but is somehow not “part of the core underpinning of what American civic education ought to be about.”