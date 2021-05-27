Cancel
Music

iHeartRadio Enlists Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars And More For Virtual ‘Wango Tango’ Celebration

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 7 days ago
IHeartRadio has shared the lineup for their upcoming “Wango Tango” event. The virtual musical celebration will feature new performances from Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. The event will also highlight past “Wango Tango” performances from Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendes and several other top acts. iHeartMedia’s “Wango Tango” will also include interviews with Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.

