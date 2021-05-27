iHeartRadio Enlists Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars And More For Virtual ‘Wango Tango’ Celebration

Surprise! Ariana Grande is a married woman. On May 17, reports revealed that the singer had quietly wed fiancé Dalton Gomez at their home in Montecito, California. The pop star's rep confirmed to People magazine, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." The wedding was rather informal and there was no real "ceremony," TMZ reported. Ariana and Dalton, a real estate agent, have been dating for more than a year and got engaged around Christmas 2020.