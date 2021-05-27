Cancel
Call Of Duty Has Banned An Insane Number Of Toxic Players

By Mary Osborne
There are often signs players have become toxic, but unfortunately, some gamers just need to be told when to go. "Call of Duty" developers recently released a blog post detailing efforts to battle toxicity in the game franchise's community. This anti-toxicity progress report detailed both what the team has implemented so far and what they aim to accomplish in the future. The post also let another detail slip, though: As of now, "Call of Duty" has banned over 350,000 accounts from its servers.

ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
SVG

Why Call Of Duty Players Are Divided By This Tournament DQ

There's one thing that probably every gamer comes in contact with when it comes to online multiplayer games: toxicity. Toxic gamers are a problem that multiple developers have tried to handle in various ways, but they'r almost impossible to get rid of entirely. The "Call of Duty" franchise unfortunately plays host to many toxic fans, and in a recent "Call of Duty: Mobile" tournament, pro team Tragik was disqualified mid-tournament due to unsportsmanlike behavior. However, this decision has been called into question.
Activision Bans 350,000 Call of Duty Accounts for Toxic Behavior

Toxicity is a problem in almost every online community, but it’s especially prevalent in online shooters, and especially Call of Duty, where the racism and sexism present in the online lobbies have became a meme. Activision, however, is trying to create a safer environment for their audience. It’s an admirable effort, and now we get to see what we’re doing.
Call of Duty Bans 350K Accounts in Anti-Toxicity Effort

There have been more than 350,000 Call of Duty bans by its anti-toxicity team as part of its ongoing effort to address offensive language and names that may upset some players. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest core game in the Call of Duty franchise, but...
PC Gamer

Raven will tone down the sun in Call of Duty: Warzone

A visual effects artist at Raven has promised to tone-down the blinding lens flare effects on Call of Duty: Warzone's new map. The response comes after players started complaining about the spectacularly sunny weather on Verdansk '84 making gunfights a pain, with one redditor even suggesting adding sunglasses as loot. A few suggest the lens flare problems predate the new map, but the general feeling is that Season 3 has ramped up the issue exponentially. Verdansk is just too dang bright.
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty players can get double XP by enabling two-factor authentication

Call of Duty players who enable two-factor authentication on their Activision accounts will get temporary double battle pass XP starting today. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can get two separate one-hour long double XP battle pass tokens for signing up for two-factor authentication for their Activision accounts. Two-factor authentication is an added layer of security for your Call of Duty account, requiring an additional login credential beyond your username in order to get account access.
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty anti-toxicity progress includes banning over 350,000 accounts or racist names and toxicity

Over 350,000 Call of Duty accounts have been banned in the last year for racist names or toxic behavior, according to Activision's anti-toxicity progress report. Accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare have been banned as part of the studio's efforts to crack down on toxic behavior and hate speech. "We are committed to delivering a fun gameplay experience for all of our players. There's no place for toxic behavior, hate speech, or harassment of any kind in our games or our society. We are focused on making positive steps forward, and together celebrating the best fans in the world," reads the statement.
The best Kar98k loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

There is a multitude of viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, thanks to Raven Software’s recent season 3 update. One weapon that has continued to dominate the playing field since the game launched is the Kar98k, a lightweight marksman rifle that packs a punch. Professional players use this weapon to win high-dollar tournaments, and for good reason. If used correctly, the Kar can take down players quickly and efficiently, making it a top-tier choice.
Dr Disrespect Praises Call of Duty: Mobile in a Livestream

Dr Disrespect previously had a pretty blunt opinion about mobile gaming and he even said that mobile gamers are ‘not real gamers.’ During his recent livestream, it feels like Dr Disrespect might have a different opinion about mobile gaming. After playing Call of Duty: Mobile during a livestream, Dr Disrespect...