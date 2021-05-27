Call Of Duty Has Banned An Insane Number Of Toxic Players

Over 350,000 Call of Duty accounts have been banned in the last year for racist names or toxic behavior, according to Activision's anti-toxicity progress report. Accounts across Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare have been banned as part of the studio's efforts to crack down on toxic behavior and hate speech. "We are committed to delivering a fun gameplay experience for all of our players. There's no place for toxic behavior, hate speech, or harassment of any kind in our games or our society. We are focused on making positive steps forward, and together celebrating the best fans in the world," reads the statement.