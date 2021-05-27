Call Of Duty Has Banned An Insane Number Of Toxic Players
There are often signs players have become toxic, but unfortunately, some gamers just need to be told when to go. "Call of Duty" developers recently released a blog post detailing efforts to battle toxicity in the game franchise's community. This anti-toxicity progress report detailed both what the team has implemented so far and what they aim to accomplish in the future. The post also let another detail slip, though: As of now, "Call of Duty" has banned over 350,000 accounts from its servers.