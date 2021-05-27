Cancel
WWE

Report Regarding WWE’s Latest Efforts To Push International Stars

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer talked about Xia Li’s current push on the WWE NXT brand:. “The deal with Xia Li – in WWE right now, there’s a big movement to have international stars for certain markets. But they have this idea, but then like with Mansoor, they have the idea but then they won’t go with them which is very weird, but they want a Latin star besides Rey Mysterio because Rey’s 46 years old. They really want Indian stars, which is why we got freakin’ Jinder [Mahal] again, and then they want Chinese stars, and that’s where Xia comes in.”

