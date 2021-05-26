Cancel
Minorities

Sally Hansen Teams Up with GLAAD for New All-Gender Pride Nail Polish Gift Set

glaad.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third year in a row, Sally Hansen has partnered with GLAAD to release its limited edition Pride Collection, now bigger and more inclusive than ever. The annual Rainbow Pride Gift Set is back, with six colorful and vibrant shades, and this year, they’ve introduced the all-new All-Gender Pride Gift Set, drawing inspiration from the transgender, gender-fluid and non-binary flags. And for the first time, all of these Pride shades will be offered in Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri® formula perfect for anyone on the go.

www.glaad.org
Person
Sally Hansen
#Glaad#Nail Polish#Gender#Transgender People#Inspiration#Glaad#Pride Collection#All Gender Pride#Lgbtq Acceptance#Fun#Senior Director#Shelves#Express#Drawing#Limited Edition#Time
