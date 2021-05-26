Sally Hansen Teams Up with GLAAD for New All-Gender Pride Nail Polish Gift Set
For the third year in a row, Sally Hansen has partnered with GLAAD to release its limited edition Pride Collection, now bigger and more inclusive than ever. The annual Rainbow Pride Gift Set is back, with six colorful and vibrant shades, and this year, they’ve introduced the all-new All-Gender Pride Gift Set, drawing inspiration from the transgender, gender-fluid and non-binary flags. And for the first time, all of these Pride shades will be offered in Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri® formula perfect for anyone on the go.www.glaad.org