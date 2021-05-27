94th Academy Awards Set for March 2022, Former Eligibility Rules Return
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has found the date for the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, according to a new report from Deadline. The 94th Academy Awards will be taking place on March 27, 2022, with nominations set to be revealed on Tuesday, February 8. According to Deadline’s report, the next Oscars will not be retaining the eligibility period that they had for 2021. Instead, the eligibility period will return to the standard December 31 deadline, resulting in a 10-month period instead of the extended 14-month period that the Academy opted for thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.www.comingsoon.net