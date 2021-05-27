Cancel
Lunenburg County, VA

Commission approves Victoria solar project

By Crystal Vandegrift
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second solar utility facility has been given the green light by the Lunenburg County Planning Commission. During the commission’s Tuesday, May 18, meeting, members voted that the 6th Street Solar 1 project to be located at 2188 Poorhouse Road in Victoria was in substantial accord with the county’s comprehensive plan.

