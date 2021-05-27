Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Friends reunion viewers are obsessed with Cindy Crawford wearing Ross’ leather pants: ‘Iconic’

By Chelsea Ritschel
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DoO4_0aDpOj5o00

Ross Geller ’s infamous leather pants have made a return in the Friends reunion, where they were modelled by Cindy Crawford to the joy of viewers.

The leather pants were worn by David Schwimmer in a memorable season five episode of the sitcom, which saw the paleontologist unable to get the tight trousers back on after briefly removing them during a date.

During HBO Max’s Friends reunion episode, the iconic pants were worn by only the second person ever, when Crawford donned them to walk down the runway for a segment featuring memorable outfits worn throughout the show.

For the guest appearance, which was met with applause from both the crowd and Schwimmer, the supermodel paired the leather pants with an oversized button-down shirt, with host James Corden narrating: “Modelling Ross’s leather pants from season five, it’s Cindy Crawford! These are Ross’s incredibly tight pants, that once he got them on, he couldn’t get them off again, and I think we’ve all been there.”

On Twitter, the 55-year-old’s appearance in the leather pants was a hit, with viewers applauding Crawford for successfully pulling off the look.

“Cindy Crawford in Schwimm’s leather pants? Iconic. #FriendsReunion,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Seeing @CindyCrawford wear Ross’ leather pants outfit in the friends reunion episode is everything.”

“OMG at @CindyCrawford on the #FriendsReunion donning Ross‘ leather pants!! I squealed! Also she does not age,” someone else wrote.

According to stylist Erica Cloud, who spoke with PopSugar , the pants in question are the exact pair of Agnès B pants worn by Ross during the show.

“They are the EXACT Agnès B pants that Ross wore, and they fit her perfectly! No one else has worn them besides those two icons!” Cloud revealed, adding that the supermodel “even wanted to carry the baby powder and lotion down the runway, but they ended up doing no props in the end”.

The reunion fashion show also saw appearances by Cara Delevingne, who wore Rachel’s pink bridesmaid dress, and Justin Bieber, who appeared in Ross’s potato costume.

The Independent

The Independent

140K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icons#Friends Reunion#Sitcom#Twitter#Cindycrawford#Friendsreunion#Popsugar#Leather Pants#Modelling Ross#Memorable Outfits#Runway#Stylist Erica Cloud#Host James Corden#Joy#Omg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesprestigeonline.com

Cindy Crawford and Five Choices She’s Made that Defines Her

Cindy Crawford and Five Choices She’s Made that Defines Her. Few partnerships are as enduring as the one that Omega enjoys with Cindy Crawford. The model signed on with the Swiss watch brand in 1995, at a time when watch brands would more readily feature athletes and explorers in their campaigns. But Crawford’s 25-year relationship with Omega has proved fruitful — she’s launched new models with the brand, travelled the globe with them, and put in her all to promote its philanthropic work with Orbis.
hhsbroadcaster.com

Friends: The one with the reunion special

The hit show “Friends” was aired from 1994 to 2004, making the show have 10 seasons. Now there is a reunion, Friends: The Reunion, special airing May 27, 2021, on HBO Max. The cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, have all been brought together after 17 years. In an interview with People, LeBlanc says, “It’s funny, when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed. We pick right where we left off.”
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

Cindy Crawford Is Launching Anti-Aging Hair Care

In 2009, supermodel Cindy Crawford launched Meaningful Beauty, a line of anti-aging skin-care products that ranges from a Skin-Softening Cleanser ($33) to an Anti-Aging Day Cream ($65). After 12 years of great reviews and outstanding results, the brand has announced an extension of the line, and while it also falls in the category of anti-aging, the new launch is all about the strands.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reveal Feelings for Each Other, Why Their Relationship Never Went Beyond Ross & Rachel

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could have been each other’s real-life lobsters. During HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, which premiered Thursday, the former on-screen couple revealed that their chemistry extended off screen — and for the first two seasons of the long-running NBC sitcom, they were practically inseparable. More from...
MoviesIGN

How to Watch Friends Reunion in India

HBO Max recently dropped a trailer for the much-awaited Friends reunion. After the trailer dropped, many Friends fans in India wondered whether they would be able to watch it in the country. Zee5 has announced that the Friends reunion will be streaming in India exclusively on its platform. Friends Reunion...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Cindy Crawford Revisits Her Best Supermodel Looks

As one of the fashion world’s top supermodels, Cindy Crawford has had no shortage of high-fashion moments. Whether she’s gracing the covers of magazines, walking the runways, or starring in iconic Super Bowl commercials (yes, the Pepsi one), each project comes with a stellar look—and now Crawford revisited some of her very best ones in a new Vogue video.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Cindy Crawford’s Go-To Silk-Infused Mascara Is Only $7 — and Shoppers Say It Equals $50 Formulas

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For all the damage that capitalism has wreaked, supermodels are a silver lining. Who could forget their first time seeing a larger-than-life beauty like Cindy Crawford make Pepsi look like a must-have? Even Coke die-hards like myself were touched in the heart. Since bursting onto the scene in the ‘90s, supermodels like Crawford have continued to flourish in the public eye, in no small part thanks to their sterling beauty and fashion recommendations. And while dressing like an ice cream cone is no challenge for the bold, the silk-infused mascara behind Crawford’s fluttery lashes is a life-changing upgrade for all.
ledburyreporter.co.uk

UK broadcaster confirmed for Friends reunion

The highly anticipated Friends reunion will be available in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service Now, it has been announced. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to look back at the beloved comedy.
Press Democrat

’Friends: The Reunion’ trailer released

After much speculation and several delays, the gang is finally getting back together. "Friends: The Reunion," the long-awaited special featuring the stars of the beloved '90s sitcom "Friends," will premiere May 27 on HBO Max. Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returned to their old stomping grounds to film the special — not Central Perk, but Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.
TV & Videoslmfm.ie

Viewers slam James Cordon for 'ruining' Friends Reunion

Viewers have slammed TV host James Corden for 'ruining' the Friends reunion. The highly-anticipated one-off reunion episode of the popular 90's sitcom finally aired on TV, but some viewers were unhappy with the choice of host. James Corden had recently been revealed to be taking on the duties of hosting...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Cindy Crawford Recreated This Nostalgic Outfit From 'Friends'

One of the most memorable Friends scene was when Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) attempted to shimmy back into his constricting leather pants after using the bathroom while on a date. The episode first ran in 1999 and 22 years later it’s still part of the cultural zeitgeist. So much so that during the show Friends: The Reunion, supermodel Cindy Crawford wore black leather pants — the exact pair that Schwimmer wore in season 5 — as a tribute to Geller’s fashion fiasco.
TV Serieskfgo.com

‘Friends’: The One With the Truth about Ross and Rachel

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – After 10 years on the air and 17 years since the final episode, “Friends” still has its secrets, and one of the biggest was revealed on Thursday in a reunion special airing on HBO Max. The on-again, off-again romance between characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green...