Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 Prediction, Playoff Odds

 5 days ago

Joe Harris provided the secondary scoring in Game 2 that Brooklyn is counting on to make a deep run in the playoffs. Harris started the game on an 11-0 run and tied a franchise record with seven 3-pointers. The Brooklyn Nets put an exclamation point on their Game 2 win over Boston on Tuesday, blowing out the Celtics 130-108. Brooklyn’s Big 3 was too much to overcome, asKevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points.

NBANBA

Wine & Gold Drop Season Finale in Brooklyn

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers and Nets quickly discovered that they were two different squads than the ones who clashed at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in late-January. Back then, both squads had just consummated a four-team deal that landed James Harden in Brooklyn and Jarrett Allen in Cleveland. And in back-to-back home contests, including a double-overtime thriller, the Wine & Gold took the pair.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Overlook the importance of Joe Harris at your own peril

On the heels of the many, many (worthy) pieces praising the great play of the Brooklyn Nets big three; I think it’s time we take a second to revisit the historic season that Joe Harris is having. First, this: Joe Harris is the only Net to top 2000 minutes this...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

Top 4 Betting Props For Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks with host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in a battle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Such a high-profile matchup brings many betting opportunities. Here, we’ll dive into some of the more intriguing prop bets for the game. Giannis Pts...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAThe Ringer

Joe Harris on Playing With KD, Kyrie, and Harden

CC and Ryan are joined by Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris to talk about his growth as a player, what it feels like to be on a team that added two former MVPs, and which Marvel personalities the Nets Big Three most closely align with (21:00). Plus: CC slings heat on the NBA play-in game, Yankees fans, and ESPN’s ‘Star Wars’ baseball broadcast (0:20).
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAnumberfire.com

Nets' Joe Harris (hip) out on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris (hip) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris has been added to the injury report with hip soreness and will not be available to face the Spurs on Wednesday. His first chance to return will come against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
NBAcbslocal.com

Bradley Beal Says He Won’t Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — With a play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will be hosting one of the hottest teams in the NBA with one of the most talented scorers in the league in Bradley Beal. It figures to be a tough matchup for a Boston team that had a knack for letting opposing stars go off on scoring sprees during the regular season.
NBAnetsdaily.com

Nets still putting up big numbers on offense as season winds down

With a four-game losing streak, it’s probably not a good time to extol the Nets offense, but the Nets in-house beat writer, Tom Dowd, reports, the team is putting up big numbers and in particular, despite the recent adversity and season-long spate of injuries, clutch numbers. One stat that got...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Done until playoffs

Harris (glute) will not play in the Nets' final two regular-season games, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. In addition to the news that Harris will be out until the playoffs, it's been revealed that the sharpshooter is dealing with a strained glute, rather than just a sore hip. Over the next two games, Bruce Brown and Landry Shamet are candidates to see increased run.
NBAhawaiitelegraph.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are 210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (500) and Clippers (600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAblackchronicle.com

Brooklyn Nets secure No. 2 seed as Kyrie Irving joins 50/40/90 club

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with pizazz on Sunday night, completing one of the most impressive plays of the team’s season during their 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the final seconds of the first half, Blake Griffin intercepted...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: LaVine, Theis, and Harris all out vs. Nets

Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) A plethora of injuries will join the numbered headlines as the Chicago Bulls take on the star-studded Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash for the second time in the past five days on the early afternoon of May 15. The Bulls will face the Nets just ahead of the start of the postseason on the road at the Barclays Center to begin the weekend.
NBANBA

Stat Survey: Brooklyn Nets Pile Up Assists

Franchise records for 30-plus assist games and assists per game. Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey. This week, the Brooklyn Nets registered 32 assists against Chicago and 33 against San Antonio, setting a franchise...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Collin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-Seed

Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter. “Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game....