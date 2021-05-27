Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Game 3 Prediction, Playoff Odds
Joe Harris provided the secondary scoring in Game 2 that Brooklyn is counting on to make a deep run in the playoffs. Harris started the game on an 11-0 run and tied a franchise record with seven 3-pointers. The Brooklyn Nets put an exclamation point on their Game 2 win over Boston on Tuesday, blowing out the Celtics 130-108. Brooklyn’s Big 3 was too much to overcome, asKevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points.news.sportsinteraction.com