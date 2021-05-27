Raiders Great on Gruden Adding Gus Bradley

A new coach usually comes with a haul of new players. The addition of Gus Bradley to Jon Gruden's staff has brought change, but not the wholesale kind many expected.

The Raiders hired defensive coordinator Gus Bradley this offseason to help improve a defense that ranked at the bottom of most defensive categories.

If the Silver and Black plan to return to its glory days, they will need to make an impact quickly.

Who else to ask about the potential impact current players have on defense but Raiders' Super Bowl-winning linebacker Matt Millen.

"Yeah, so that's a great question. First of all, Gus is coming in with an idea. First thing Gus would do, come in and he'd study all the personnel," said Millen.

"The good coaches would say okay, I have this this this this and this. This is what I need here on this list, these are my needs. This is what I have, so if they don't match, what can I do with what I have or what can we get," added Millen.

The coaching staff went through the draft to fill in a few of the gaps on defense. They added a couple of free-agent signees to help run his system, including defensive end Yannick Ngakoue who played for Bradley in Jacksonville, and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr last year with the Chargers.

Who will step up, and who will go?

While Raider Nation may be expecting Legion of Boom 2.0, Bradley is figuring out how to fit and utilize the players already on the roster to run his defensive system, but we've seen a few players released along the process.

"It doesn't matter what you want to do. It matters what you can do, and so you know this is gonna be a transition defensively because Gus is a different guy than Paul Gunther," said Millen.

Players that fit Guenther's defense may not fit Bradley's defensive system, so in the next couple of weeks, we will see how Bradley implements his vision and decide who will stay, who will go, and who will come in.

