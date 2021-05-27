Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Announces Kickoff Times For Three More Games

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 8 days ago

The University of Michigan announced the start times for three games on the upcoming 2021 schedule on Thursday. You can read the full release from Associate Athletic Director Dave Ablauf below.

"Three Home Football Game Times Announced for Upcoming 2021 Season

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced today (Thursday, May 27) the kickoff time for three University of Michigan football games during the 2021 season. Additional games can be selected prior to the season or will be chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks.

Michigan will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, with a 12 p.m. kick-off against Western Michigan on ESPN. The Wolverines hold a 7-0 advantage in the series, with every game being played at Michigan Stadium; defeated WMU in the last meeting by a 49-3 score in the 2018 home opener (Sept. 8).

After a primetime match-up with Washington (Sept. 11), Michigan will host Northern Illinois at 12 p.m. on BTN (Sept. 18). This will be the second meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies, with Michigan claiming a 33-17 victory during the 2005 season in the only previous match-up.

The Wolverines will start the Big Ten season against Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. from the Big House on Sept. 25. U-M has won the last six meetings between two of college football’s oldest programs, including last season’s triple-overtime affair in Piscataway, New Jersey (48-42). This will be the second time that Rutgers serves as Michigan’s homecoming game opponent; U-M defeated RU by a 35-14 score in 2017.

With today’s announcement, five of the seven home games for the Wolverines have received a designated start time. The Northwestern game on Oct. 23, the first played for the George Jewett Trophy, and the Indiana match-up on Nov. 6 are the only remaining home contests awaiting a game time and TV network designation.

Following are the announced game times and television networks:

Sept. 4 – vs. Western Michigan, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 11 – vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 18 – vs. Northern Illinois, 12 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 25 – vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

Nov. 27 – vs. Ohio State, 12 p.m. (FOX)

The Michigan Ticket Office will have on sale periods for ticket packs (June 21-24) and individual games (July 13-16). More details will be forthcoming regarding ticket packs and individual ticket sales."

