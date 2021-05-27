Ranking Michigan State’s 2021 Football Schedule: No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

The series has reached the home stretch with today’s ranking, as we reach the top half of the schedule. For whatever faults the 2020 football season had for Spartan fans, today’s opponent was a bright spot on that season. You all know well the fact that Michigan State followed up a home opening loss to Rutgers with a smorgasbord of deep balls that eviscerated Michigan’s secondary. The combination of Rocky Lombardi deep balls and game officials that actually called Michigan secondary’s holding we’ve been watching for years in the Don Brown defense was so devastating, Apple decided to use footage from the game in advertising their new Apple TV 4K sports section.