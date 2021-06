The Sixers hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs. Given the Sixers’ impressive regular season and first-seeded ranking, the matchup was not expected to bring a challenge and this has been proven to be the case in the first two games. The Sixers will travel to Washington DC for game three which will be their first road playoff game and the Wizards will search for signs of life there.