What’s it going to take for someone to repeat as a 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series winner?. Nine rounds into the season, eight different drivers are in playoff spots thanks to race victories, while the ninth—four-time series champion Ray Alfalla—can’t be counted out of a charge over the next five races to crack the top 20. On Tuesday night, the vise of playoff pressure tightens its grip further on the rest of the field, as the series returns from its month long break at Pocono Raceway.