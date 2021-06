Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has criticised the club’s owners for not answering fans’ questions around their inclusion in the European Super League.The Glazers signed up to the controversial league that was blasted by supporters when it was announced last month. This led to fans staging protests against the owners with the latest ending in some fans getting into Old Trafford before United’s fixture against Liverpool in the Premier League. The demonstration meant the match was postponed.And pundit Rio Ferdinand has added to the backlash the Glazers are facing and said they don’t prioritise fans.Ferdinand said on BT...