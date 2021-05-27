Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

By Victoria Hernandez Los Angeles Times
Chronicle-Telegram
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving is hesitant about fan engagement with the Brooklyn Nets' playoff series against the Boston Celtics moving to TD Garden on Friday. “I mean, it’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston, so I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism and people yelling (expletive) from the crowd,” he said Tuesday after Brooklyn took a 2-0 lead in the series. “But even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”

chroniclet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Boston Celtics#Barclays Center#Espn#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Is it time to move on from Jaylen Brown?

Despite everything the Boston Celtics went through this season, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum put together career years for themselves. They built upon last season, improving as playmakers, passers, and scorers while doing their best to lead a very underpowered roster in a poorly spaced environment. The Celtics’ struggles this...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Bucks even series with Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games apiece and Game 5...
NBAabc7ny.com

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving exits Game 4 with right ankle injury, X-rays negative

The Brooklyn Nets first lost James Harden 47 seconds into their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, after the Bucks evened the series at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon, the Nets head back to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday facing the possibility of playing the biggest game of their season without two of their three superstars.
NBANewsday

Kyrie Irving's sprained ankle hurts Nets' playoff hopes

With a painful turn of an ankle, the Big 3 suddenly may be the Big 1. The Nets’ super-team appears to have joined the rest of the NBA: They currently have one healthy MVP-caliber player and a bunch of complementary pieces. Kevin Durant may have to find a way to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former Celtics Player Getting Crushed For What He Said About Kyrie

A former Boston Celtics player is taking some heat on social media for what he allegedly said about Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury on Sunday. Irving had to leave the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks with an ankle injury. The All-Star point guard landed awkwardly on his ankle and was in serious pain. Irving hobbled off the floor and into the locker room.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Nets Announce Update On Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets will now be without both Kyrie Irving and James Harden for the remainder of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving joins Harden on the bench after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury in the first half of Game 4...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Could miss rest of series

The Nets are preparing to be without Irving (ankle) for the remainder of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. It's important to note that the Nets have not ruled Irving out beyond Tuesday's Game 5, but sources close to the team have indicated that the star guard is expected to miss multiple contests after spraining his right ankle during the second quarter of Sunday's Game 4 in Milwaukee. Irving was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, but he exited the arena in a walking boot and using crutches. An MRI on Monday cleared Irving of any structural damage, but he'll likely be dealing with considerable soreness and swelling over the next several days. For now, the Nets will officially handle Irving's status on a game-to-game basis, but at this juncture it would be a surprise if he's able to play in Thursday's Game 6 or Saturday's Game 7 (if necessary). On a more encouraging note for the Nets, James Harden (hamstring) appears to be on track to make his return -- at least in some capacity -- for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5.
NBAchatsports.com

New book details Kyrie Irving’s plans to leave Celtics, join Kevin Durant with Nets

The basketball world knew something was up when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were caught talking together after the 2019 All-Star Game. With both players set to be free agents after the 2018-19 season, the rumor mill around the two stars joining forces — with Irving breaking his promise to re-sign with the Boston Celtics — blew up.
NBANY Daily News

With Kyrie Irving hurt, Bucks tie series in stunner

Suddenly, the Nets are in trouble. Already down a superstar, Brooklyn lost another when Kyrie Irving’s ankle rolled over to a painful sprain. Then the Nets were bullied and pummeled by the Bucks on Sunday afternoon, 107-96, with Kevin Durant unable to carry the weight by his lonesome. Only a...
NBANew York Post

LeBron James distraught by concerning Kyrie Irving injury

LeBron James is concerned about the health of his former title-winning teammate. The Lakers star tweeted his prayers for Kyrie Irving after the Nets guard suffered a right ankle sprain Sunday, causing him to exit in the second quarter of Game 4 between the Nets and Bucks in Milwaukee. Irving,...
NBAwmleader.com

Steve Nash not blaming Antetokounmpo for Kyrie Irving injury

Steve Nash didn’t see anything intentional or premeditated from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the injury Kyrie Irving suffered in Game 4. Midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s loss, Irving landed on the foot of Antetokounmpo after going up for a shot and turned his right ankle. Irving immediately went down in pain and held his right leg. On ABC, Jalen Rose said Antetokounmpo should be given a flagrant foul retroactively by the NBA for not moving out from underneath Irving.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out for Game 5

Irving (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports. Based on how the injury looked, this isn't much of a surprise, especially considering the Nets have only one day off before Tuesday night's contest. Coach Steve Nash said Monday that Irving had an MRI on his sprained right ankle, but he added that he has "no idea" whether the star guard will be able to return later in the series. With James Harden's (hamstring) status up in the air, there's a real chance the Nets could be without two of their three superstars for Game 5 -- and perhaps beyond. Expect Bruce Brown, Mike James and potentially Tyler Johnson to take on larger roles in Irving's absence.
NBAboxden.com

Kyrie Irving hurt the same ankle he stomped the Celtics logo with

Kyrie Irving hurt the same ankle he stomped the Celtics logo with. u right about that karma. So u saw the other thread about Glen Davis' comment and decided to make another thread to post this dumb a*s comment instead of posting it in the og thread? Yall n*ggas look for attention so much it's legit a mental illness.