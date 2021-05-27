Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans
Kyrie Irving is hesitant about fan engagement with the Brooklyn Nets' playoff series against the Boston Celtics moving to TD Garden on Friday. “I mean, it’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston, so I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism and people yelling (expletive) from the crowd,” he said Tuesday after Brooklyn took a 2-0 lead in the series. “But even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”chroniclet.com