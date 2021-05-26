Joey Logano explains why he loves how long NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 is

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finally got his first win of 2021 last week in a rain-shortened adventure at Circuit of the Americas. The decision to end the race early was very fortunate for him, since he was about two laps short on fuel and would have had to give up the lead to ensure he made it to the finish. Interestingly, Elliott is also the most recent series victor on the oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won the midweek race last season following the Coca-Cola 600 in the pandemic-altered schedule. Penske Racing's Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of this week's race, however. The 600-mile event is the longest in NASCAR and presents unique challenges to teams as a result. It will be the 62nd running of the Memorial Day weekend fixture, and this week gives drivers and teams on-track practice and qualifying in a rarity for the 2021 season.