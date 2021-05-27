Kyrie sets his return on fire: “Boston is racist, everyone knows it”

The history of heartbreak. Kyrie Irving returns to Boston to play a round far removed from what the match should have been: just the first. And at the first change it seems that the Celtics are going to chase each other if things do not change much in a short time. The Nets are 2-0 up and threaten to send home sooner rather than later a team that will start a long day of reflection in the form of summer. One that will serve to analyze the structural and sports crisis of a franchise that is the most winning in NBA history (17 rings, tied with the Lakers), but he’s only won one title since 1986, a crisis too big that does not plan to see its end in the short term, either due to its own demerits or due to current competitiveness.