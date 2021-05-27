Cancel
Cleveland's Shane Bieber allows one hit in Detroit Tigers' 5-2 loss in series finale

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Cleveland did to Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd was precisely what the Tigers wanted to do against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. Manager AJ Hinch asked his team to make Bieber, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, battle deep into counts. The Tigers hoped to pressure him into making costly mistakes. They needed to score the first run. And they had to stay positive in their approach at the plate.

