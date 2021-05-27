Sports on TV

Cancel
By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 11 days ago

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis. FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 4:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 5:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor...

Footballcowboystatenews.com

MW Announces 2021 CBS Sports Network TV Schedule

The Mountain West Conference and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) announced on Wednesday the slate of 2021 games that will be televised on CBBSSN. The Wyoming Cowboys will be featured in three of those telecasts. Wyoming’s Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Air Force will kick off at...
Footballmwcconnection.com

FOX Sports Announces 2021 Mountain West Football National TV Schedule

After releasing the CBS Sports portion of its 2021 football national television schedule yesterday, the Mountain West and FOX Sports released the broadcast schedule for the conference’s second national broadcast partner this afternoon. In total, 23 MW games will be featured on FOX, FS1 or FS2, highlighted by the Mountain...
TennisEast Bay Times

Bay Area TV sports: What to watch on Wednesday-Thursday

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 cancellations or postponements, listed game times and dates may change. Women’s NCAA Team Play: Championship 2 p.m. GOLF. ATP/WTA early rounds (early Thurs.) 1:30 a.m. TENNIS. WNBA. Las Vegas at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN. Thursday TV/Radio. Baseball. Rockies at Mets 9 a.m. MLB. Royals at Rays...
TV & VideosBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala. 3:30 p.m. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala. 7...
TV & Videostucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

SEC championship: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN2. Big 12 championship: TCU vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2. Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
MLBPeninsula Daily News

SPORTS ON TV: Friday/Saturday listings

Editor’s Note: Space is at a premium in the Friday/Saturday sports page with local games and stories receiving priority over regional and national items like our Sports on TV listings. To bridge that gap, we can place Friday/Saturday sports listings online. Take special note that Saturday’s Washington-Oklahoma softball Super Regional...
College SportsKPLC TV

McNeese falls to Oregon State, ends season

FORT WORTH, Texas—Will Dion broke the 31-year-old McNeese single-season strike-out record of 116 set by Terry Burrows in 1990 with eight here Saturday in a 10-5 loss to Oregon State that eliminated the Cowboys from the NCAA Tournament. ”It’s been a rough year for all of us and Lake Charles,”...
Michigan StateMLive.com

Michigan baseball falls to UConn in NCAA Tournament opener

Michigan lost its NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night, 6-1 to Connecticut, putting the Wolverines in a tough spot to advance. Michigan managed just two hits, and UConn’s three-run sixth inning was the difference. Redshirt sophomore Steven Hajjar took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits over six innings. The 6-foot-5 southpaw struck out nine.
New York City, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Add women's team to TV sports schedule

As an avid sports fan, as well as a longtime high school basketball coach and a current basketball coach at SUNY Dutchess, I appreciate that the Freeman prints, daily, a sports schedule of the New York professional teams. This gives the sports fan the opportunity to see what his/her favorite teams, including the Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Islanders, Rangers, Giants and Jets (when in season) have coming up in each of the next three days.
MLBwintersmedia.net

Sports on TV: Braves, Hawks, Dream schedules for June 7-13

Three of four Atlanta professional sports teams will appear on television in this week (June 7-13). The surprising Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 on Sunday to open their Best of 7, 2nd Round action in the NBA Playoffs. Atlanta remains in Philadelphia for Game 2 on Tuesday before heading home for Games 3 and 4 in State Farm Arena. Tuesday’s game will be on TNT and Friday’s Game 3 on ESPN.
Arizona StateFanSided

Watch Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Florida State live stream Reddit

After being defeated on the first day of the Women’s College World Series, the Arizona Wildcats and Florida State Seminoles are facing elimination. The opening round of the Women’s College World Series wasn’t too kind to the Arizona Wildcats or the Florida State Seminoles. Both Arizona and FSU were handed deflating four-run losses where they struggled to score against their respective opponents.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

WCWS Opponent Preview: Arizona Wildcats

No. 10 national seed Florida State and No. 11 national seed Arizona will face off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in an elimination game at the 2021 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Seminoles lost 4-0 to No. 2 national seed UCLA on Thursday. The Wildcats lost...
Indiana Statefromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 6/7: Georgia Tech Baseball falls in NCAA Tournament

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets went 1-1 in their first two NCAA Tournament games in order to square off against the Indiana State Sycamores in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon. Tech beat the Sycamores to start the weekend, but then fell by one to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s matinee was the best performance of the tournament by far for the Beesball team, as the Jackets shutout ISU 9-0. Andy Archer went for a complete game, allowing just four hits after the team allowed 11 in Friday’s matchup. This was a big win for the Jackets, as it allowed them to face Vanderbilt later on Sunday evening.