Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets vs Celtics Game 3 Picks and Predictions: BK Stand Up

By Jason Logan
Covers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember in the finale of classic Adam Sandler flick “Happy Gilmore” when the long-driving golf misfit learned how to putt with his modified “hockey” putter? Uh oh. That’s the way the Boston Celtics – and the rest of the NBA – feel about the Brooklyn Nets after watching the offensive juggernaut “learn” how to play defense in its first two wins of this Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The NBA betting odds have the “lockdown” Nets installed as 7-point favorites with the series swinging to Boston for Game 3 Friday.

www.covers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Adam Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Teams#The Boston Celtics#The Brooklyn Nets#Boston For Game 3#Ma Date#Abc Nets#Draftkings Sportsbook#Ats#Bk#Nba Nets#Nets Vs Celtics#Celtics Odds Odds#Predictions#Prediction#Compare Nba Odds#Nba Prop Odds#Postseason Teams#7 Point Favorites#Multiple Sportsbooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Disney
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBABuffalo News

Erik Brady: Sorry, Russell Westbrook. 'Mr. Triple-Double' moniker is taken

The other night, when Russell Westbrook passed Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in NBA history, Jason Kidd sent along his congratulations. “You’re gonna go down as Mr. Triple-Double,” Kidd said. Too late to bestow that honor, Mr. Kidd; some other kids have already claimed it. They are the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Collin Sexton Ejected For Elbowing Kevin Durant As Nets Clinch 2-Seed

Collin Sexton was ejected from the Brooklyn Nets' 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, after elbowing Kevin Durant in the face. Sexton was given a flagrant 2 by the officials with 6:11 to play in the third quarter. “Tonight, it was a tough one,” Sexton said after the game....
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBAwamc.org

#SportsReport: Nets Top Cavaliers For No. 2 Seed In East; Hall Of Fame Names 2021 Class

Kevin Durant and the Nets have claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double, providing 23 points and 13 assists in the Nets' fifth straight win. Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Nets, who rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game injury absence.
NBABleacher Report

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAwcn247.com

Jazz win West...Play-in for Lakers...Nets No. 2 in East

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Kings, 121-99. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBASB Nation

The Nets are so good they’re basically playing street ball

The Brooklyn Nets took a loose ball and turned it into street ball magic on Sunday night against the Cavaliers. Let’s be real: This all starts with the astounding pass from Blake Griffin, which, honestly — I didn’t know Blake Griffin could make a pass like this. The Nets had so much confidence that they pulled this off in the second quarter, and it’s normally the kind of thing you’d see in a fourth quarter blowout.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Superb in season finale

Durant totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists and eight rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant and Kyrie Irving put an exclamation point on their regular season campaign with a decisive win. The Nets are 6-2 with Durant, Harden and Irving in the lineup, so while eight games isn't a significant sample size, it's reasonable to assume we will see the big three right away after getting several days of rest. The combination will cause Durant's scoring to drop slightly, but he'll more than make up for it with nightly triple-double potential.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Nic Claxton Practice Interview | Celtics vs Nets Game 2

Nic Claxton was interviewed after the Nets’ practice ahead of Game 2 vs the Boston Celtics. Claxton spoke about Celtics center Robert Williams, what Coach Steve Nash wants to see from him, and what emotions he was feeling in Game 1, his first playoff game. Claxton was asked about how...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK — Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it’s time to forget that and...
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.