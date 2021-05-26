Best Prop Bets for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge
Phil Mickelson looks to follow up his historic PGA Championship victory with a third-career win at Colonial Country Club as the PGA Tour returns to Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. The post-major field is surprisingly strong, with many of the world’s top golfers now preparing for the US Open in mid-June. Justin Thomas is the top player in the field by the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at No. 2. He joins Mickelson and outright betting favorite Jordan Spieth in looking to dethrone 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge winner Daniel Berger. We’ll look for value among these tournament favorites and the rest of the field in our Charles Schwab Challenge prop bets.www.bettingpros.com