Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka –– Extremely Entitled

By Ryan Jack
lastwordonsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt Naomi Osaka is a great tennis player; at just 23 years of age, the superstar has already won four Grand Slams, and is ranked #1 in the world. When it comes to the off-court side of things, however, it’s very different. The superstar now claims she won’t do media press conferences during Roland Garros due to her mental health.

lastwordonsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Justice
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Famous Women#Paris#Serb#Non American#Belarussian#February#Press Conferences#Men#Fellow Players#Protest#Activism#Prize Money#Social Justice#Athletes#Criticism#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisFrankfort Times

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday.
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
JobsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Naomi Osaka's Media Boycott Rings Hollow

4X Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka says she won't attend the French Open press room, citing mental health concerns. The Odd Couple aren't buying it and believe all athletes are obligated to help the media perform their jobs. Hating the media is understandable, but skipping out on that obligation is unacceptable. Instead of demonizing the media, Osaka should skip the French Open to tend to her mental health. Chris and Rob tell you why!
Celebritiestennis.com

Sweetgreen drops "Inside the Mind of Naomi Osaka" ad

Are you curious to know what's inside Naomi Osaka's mind? You're in luck. On Thursday, Sweetgreen dropped a promo, "Inside the Mind of Naomi Osaka" to launch the Naomi Osaka bowl. Osaka, who has become a spokesmodel darling since triumphing over 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to capture her...
Tennisuncrazed.com

Naomi Osaka Taking A Break From Press Conferences

Naomi Osaka has decided not to participate in any press conferences at the French Open, stating they hold “no regard” for the mental health of athletes. The four-time Grand Slam champion shared the decision on Twitter. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this...
Mental HealthGwinnett Daily Post

Boris Becker: Naomi Osaka’s career ‘in danger’

Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker said Tuesday that Naomi Osaka's career is "in danger" if she's unable to cope with the stress that comes with playing competitive tennis and dealing with the media. Becker made the comments in an interview with Eurosport, a day after Osaka withdrew from the...
TennisWGRZ TV

Professional athletes, others show support for Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, starting off Monday with the earthshattering news in the world of sports. Osaka wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences "huge waves of anxiety" before speaking to the media and revealed she has "suffered long bouts of depression."
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Naomi Osaka: Rapid and uncomfortable rise to fame and fortune

Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open on Monday after a bitter row over her refusal to appear at news conferences, has made a rapid and at times uncomfortable climb to the top. The 23-year-old's zen-like mentality and increased gravitas on and off the court have elevated her alongside...
Tennisalaturkanews.com

Why Naomi Osaka Withdrew From The French Open

Naomi Osaka quits the French Open over press conference rules. Ana Kasparian, and Ryan Grim discuss on The Young Turks. Support TYT by becoming a member: http://tyt.com/join Read more HERE: https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/31543237/naomi-osaka-withdraws-french-open-one-day-fine-threat-harsher-sanctions-skipping-media-obligations "Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, announcing Monday on social media that she will "take some time away from the court" one day after she was fined and threatened with harsher sanctions for skipping her mandatory media obligations. Osaka, in a lengthy statement, said she "never wanted to be a distraction" and that her withdrawal is "the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being."* Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Ryan Grim Cast: Ana Kasparian, Ryan Grim.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tennis stars, others lend support to Naomi Osaka

——— “I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.” — Serena Williams.
Tennissportspromedia.com

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori cast doubt on Tokyo Olympics safety

Japanese tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori have added their voices to the debate on whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should proceed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Osaka, who has already been vaccinated against the virus, said hosting the Games should remain a topic of discussion as long as the subject was “making people very uncomfortable”.
NFLPosted by
The Atlantic

Naomi Osaka Is Part of a Larger War Within Sports

Congratulations, tennis. You’ve won neither the battle nor the war with Naomi Osaka, but you have just bullied one of the biggest stars in your sport into quitting a major tournament that could use the publicity she would have brought to it. Osaka, the second-ranked woman in international tennis and...
NFLdenisonforum.org

Naomi Osaka and Dak Prescott: The urgency and power of community

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka announced recently that she would not speak with reporters during the upcoming French Open. After organizers fined her $15,000 over her decision, she stated Monday afternoon that she would withdraw from the tournament for mental health reasons. Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, she said...
Tennisf1i.com

Hamilton defends Naomi Osaka: 'Mental health is no joke'

Lewis Hamilton offered his support to tennis star Naomi Osaka who has pulled out of the French Open to focus on her mental health, insisting that an athlete's emotional well-being "is no joke". Ahead of this month's Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, Osaka announced that she would not fulfill...
TennisJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka's concerns

(AP) — The leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments reacted Tuesday to tennis star Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to address players’ concerns about mental health. The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four tennis administrators who threatened the possibility of...