Naomi Osaka –– Extremely Entitled

Naomi Osaka quits the French Open over press conference rules. Ana Kasparian, and Ryan Grim discuss on The Young Turks. Read more HERE: https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/31543237/naomi-osaka-withdraws-french-open-one-day-fine-threat-harsher-sanctions-skipping-media-obligations "Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open, announcing Monday on social media that she will "take some time away from the court" one day after she was fined and threatened with harsher sanctions for skipping her mandatory media obligations. Osaka, in a lengthy statement, said she "never wanted to be a distraction" and that her withdrawal is "the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being."* Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Ryan Grim Cast: Ana Kasparian, Ryan Grim.