Immanuel Quickley is putting the finishing touches on a great debut season. Where does his season rank among Knicks rookie seasons since 2010?. When the New York Knicks traded down in the 2020 NBA Draft to select Immanuel Quickley, the reaction from the media was negative. We’ve all seen the infamous CBS Sports grade for the pick, a D+, which has now turned into a meme, but they weren’t the only ones who criticized the pick. Draft Twitter, as well as big media networks, saw Quickley as a mid-second-round pick.