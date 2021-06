Xander Bogaerts (BOS): 3-3, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB. You know who doesn’t get talked about enough? Xander Bogaerts, that’s who. Ok, maybe in your circle he gets talked about plenty, but I think Xander can always use extra love, especially after games like the one he had on Thursday as he went three for three with a double, home run, walk, and three RBI on the night. All three of Bogaerts’ balls in play came off the bat at a minimum of 96.9 mph, including the first inning shot that ignited the Boston offense for eight runs on the day.