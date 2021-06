Brentz (1-0) pitched just a third of an inning but secured the first win of his major league career in a 2-0 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday. Brentz entered in the eighth needing one out and did just that after getting Billy McKinney to ground out. The Royals then put up two runs in the bottom half of the frame which set him up for the win. The 26-year-old owns a 3.12 ERA, a 20:13 K:BB and has three holds over 17.1 innings in his first season at the big league level.