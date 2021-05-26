Cancel
Carlos Correa singles in 1-for-4 day

fantasypros.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstros shortstop Carlos Correa went 1-for-4 with a single in a quiet day at the plate against the Dodgers. He also struck out once and stranded a Houston runner. Over 46 games this season, Correa has posted a .263/.325/.419 slash line with six home runs and 22 RBI. He's also drawn 16 walks and 31 strikeouts but hasn't stolen a base since 2019. The 26-year-old ranks 11th among shortstops in the latest rest-of-season expert consensus rankings.

Carlos Correa
Slash
Janesville Gazette

Texas-Houston Runs

Astros second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Carlos Correa walks. Yuli Gurriel to second. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Carlos Correa to third. Yuli Gurriel scores. Myles Straw singles to center field. Kyle Tucker to second. Carlos Correa scores. Martin Maldonado singles to left field. Myles Straw to second. Kyle Tucker to third. Robel Garcia strikes out swinging. Michael Brantley out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Adolis Garcia. Myles Straw to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second.
MLBdarnews.com

Correa, Tucker lead Astros past Rangers 6-5

HOUSTON (AP) -- Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Scores three times in win

Correa went 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over Texas. For the second time in the last three games, Correa reached base safely four times. With all that time on the bases, he's scored five runs, giving him 23 in 37 games. The shortstop appears to be seeing the ball better after stumbling to begin the month of May. Over his last four games, Correa has reached base nine times (five walks) in 18 plate appearances.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros' current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker surging

At their best, the Astros are a seven-deep lineup of disciplined plate appearances and deadly power. Offense is down around the sport, but the Astros continue to top the leaderboards. They entered Saturday’s game against the Rangers with a league-leading .264 batting average. Only the Red Sox had a higher team OPS.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Yuli Gurriel sparks four-run eighth as Astros complete sweep of Rangers

This is the Astros’ lineup they’ve hoped for a month would manifest, a lengthy list of nine hitters hellbent on exhausting starters and erupting against the pitchers who follow. Rest days for the regular names offer little reprieve. The Astros appear at least 10 batters deep, a daunting task for any that oppose them.
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa has been an on-base machine lately

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has been on a tear at the plate. This is one of the most important seasons Carlos Correa will ever have, mainly because his performance will have a huge impact on what kind of contract he gets in free agency this offseason. The Houston Astros shortstop is putting together a strong campaign, and lately he’s been helped by a discerning batting eye.
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Correa resting for Astros Thursday afternoon

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Boston Red Sox. The Astros are giving Correa the afternoon off. Aledmys Diaz will fill in at shortstop and bat second. numberFire’s models project Diaz for 10.7 FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Goes yard twice in blowout win

Correa went 2-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Friday's 13-1 win over Toronto. The shortstop extended Houston's lead to 3-0 with a solo shot in the fifth inning. He added a three-run blast in the eighth to finish the scoring. Correa is now slashing .277/.364/.485 with 10 homers, 32 RBI and 37 runs scored across 236 plate appearances. He's produced multiple hits in four of his last eight games.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carlos Correa, Astros end Red Sox's winning streak

Carlos Correa homered among three hits to lead the visiting Houston Astros to a 7-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. Yuli Gurriel also had three hits, and Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado each drove in two runs as the Astros won for the seventh time in nine games.
MLBhoustonnewmedia.org

Correa’s improvement over the last 2 seasons are pretty impressive.

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/Astros/comments/nwr7ug/correas_improvement_over_the_last_2_seasons_are/ Author: /u/CheezeWheelie at There are literally dozens of us! Dozens!. Carlos Correa played 58 games last year. He has played in 58 games so far in 2021. 2020: 201 ABs, .264/.326/.383 (.709 OPS), 22 runs, 9 2Bs, 16 walks, 5 HRs, 25 RBIs, 93 OPS+. 2021: 224 ABs,...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Stalling For Time

Stallings had himself the most clutch night of his young career at home against San Francisco on Saturday night, going 3-5 in Pittsburgh’s dramatic 8-6 win, including a two-run double to tie the game in the seventh inning and a two-run homer in the ninth against Jake McGee for his first career walk-off. All in all, it made for a hilarious 65% win probability added on the evening, with Stallings being responsible for both of the massive upswings towards the Pittsburgh side of this chart:
numberfire.com

Houston's Carlos Correa receives a break on Saturday

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Correa will rest on Saturday night after Robel Garcia was chosen as Houston's starting shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 188 batted balls this season, Correa has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a .288...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Toronto 4, Cleveland 1

1-ran for Panik in the 7th. LOB_Toronto 6, Cleveland 4. 2B_Semien 2 (12), Grichuk (13), McGuire (1). HR_Hernández (8), off Civale; Tellez (3), off Civale; Naylor (5), off Stripling. RBIs_Bichette (32), Hernández (26), Tellez (5), Guerrero Jr. (42), Naylor (14). SF_Guerrero Jr.. S_McGuire. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández...
NFLCBS Sports

Kamalei Correa: Cut by Chiefs

Correa was let go by Kansas City on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Correa saw action in nine games between Jacksonville and Tennessee last season, recording two tackles (one solo) over that span. The Boise State product will now look to add veteran depth to another linebacker corps.
MLBsunny95.com

Clippers 4, Indians 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Clippers scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat Indianapolis, 4-1, Sunday in the finale of their six-game series at Victory Field. Daniel Johnson’s two-run single highlighted the big inning for Columbus. Triston McKenzie (1-0) struck out four batters while giving up only two hits in...
MLBESPN

The most interesting 2021 MLB draft storylines one month from Draft Day

For a casual MLB draft fan, or a casual baseball fan in general, the specifics and depth of the draft can be intimidating. With a month until this year's annual event, I wanted to run down the biggest storylines in the 2021 draft to give you some narratives to keep track of, rather than just giving you another ranking of names.