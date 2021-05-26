Carlos Correa singles in 1-for-4 day
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa went 1-for-4 with a single in a quiet day at the plate against the Dodgers. He also struck out once and stranded a Houston runner. Over 46 games this season, Correa has posted a .263/.325/.419 slash line with six home runs and 22 RBI. He's also drawn 16 walks and 31 strikeouts but hasn't stolen a base since 2019. The 26-year-old ranks 11th among shortstops in the latest rest-of-season expert consensus rankings.www.fantasypros.com