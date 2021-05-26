Carlos Correa singles in 1-for-4 day

Correa went 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over Texas. For the second time in the last three games, Correa reached base safely four times. With all that time on the bases, he's scored five runs, giving him 23 in 37 games. The shortstop appears to be seeing the ball better after stumbling to begin the month of May. Over his last four games, Correa has reached base nine times (five walks) in 18 plate appearances.