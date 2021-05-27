Quotes: Giants address media from OTAs

Q. A lot of talk around the league with coaches and players negotiating the condition of the off-season program. Have you done any of that?. A: No, I think our players understand that any time we put them on the field we are always going to do so first off with their safety in mind, and then also what we think is best for the team to progress each individual's technique and conditioning as well as the team collectively going forward. No, look, I'm always very clear, very transparent with the team in terms of how we're going to practice what we are going to do and what our intents are going on the field and the reason behind that. We haven't had any discussions like that. It if at some point some player wants to talk to me, I'm always very open to it. I'll give a very direct answer.