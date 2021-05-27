Honors, happenings, comings & goings — May 2021
The San Francisco chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women held its 2021 awards ceremony and banquet on May 23 on Zoom. The Hannah G. Solomon Award was given to Gail Nebenzahl, who started an auxiliary for SFCASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and is a member of its board of directors. The Outstanding Advocate for Human Rights Award went to Mary Steiner, president of the S.F. chapter of the United Nations Association. The Outstanding Community Advocate Award went to Gia Daniller-Katz, founder and president of Daniller Consulting Public Affairs.www.jweekly.com