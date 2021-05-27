Philadelphia man accused of setting police SUV on fire in Pennsylvania during racial injustice protests caught in Massachusetts

One of two men accused of setting a police SUV ablaze during the racial injustice protests in Pennsylvania last year was caught in Massachusetts Thursday. Authorities from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced that Ayoub Tabri, 25, of Arlington, Virginia, and Lester Fulton Smith, 26, of Philadelphia, were each charged with two counts of arson and one count of obstruction of law enforcement in connection with the arson of a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.