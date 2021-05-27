Cancel
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport man taken into custody in connection to March shooting

Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A Bridgeport man was arrested in Norwalk on Thursday in connection to a shooting, according to the Connecticut Post.

Eugene McKnight was taken into custody by the Bridgeport Police Department with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Connecticut Department of Probation and Norwalk Police Department.

McKnight will face charges of first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

The arrest is connected to a March 20 shooting that took place in Park City.

McKnight has pending cases in both Bridgeport and New Haven with charges of first-degree assault, criminal use of a weapon, home invasion, weapons in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Fairfield County, CT
The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state's southwestern corner.

