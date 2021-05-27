Cancel
Leland, NC

Calls to police lead to quick arrest in attempted kidnapping at Leland Walmart

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago

Leland Police credit quick calls by witnesses for the arrest in an attempted kidnapping. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the Walmart on New Pointe Boulevard. An adult attempted to take a 7-year-old boy who was standing near the front entrance. Police said they received multiple calls from witnesses as soon as it happened.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

Leland, NC
Leland, NC
Crime & Safety
#Kidnapping#The Boy#Leland Walmart#Leland Police#Multiple Calls#Lead
