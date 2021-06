We're pretty sure Mae would make a wonderful addition to your family and fit right in. Especially if you're looking for an active, high energy dog, Mae would be a perfect fit. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director of Pets Fur People, Gayle Helms, says Mae would thrive as a member of an active family. She enjoys brisk walks and road trips. She is smart too, she's house trained, so no additional training needed there, just show her the back door! Mae weighs about 35 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Mae will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.