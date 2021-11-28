ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 20

trina
06-13

Aloha and don’t forget to bring a lot of money, to help pay for our new over budget monorail system. That the government has no idea when it will be completed. So enjoy the beautiful beaches if you’re not in quarantine Mahalo!!

Reply(4)
5
Guest
06-22

What people should know is that the democrat government looks at you the same way they looked at black people during slavery. Not fully human and a great source of income. You are not viewed as a person. You are viewed as a tourist. Aloha.

Reply(1)
4
Related
CNN

CDC expanding surveillance at 4 major US airports to look for Omicron

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers, the agency's director said Tuesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing that the CDC is expanding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Travel is back, but Omicron could change everything

New York (CNN Business) — Just when US airlines thought they were on the verge of profitability again, along came the Omicron variant to put those hopes in doubt. Leisure travel is back to near pre-Covid levels. This Thanksgiving marked the busiest week for air travel since the start of the pandemic. But major US airlines had been counting on a return of their most lucrative revenue sources: business and international passengers.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Toys "R" Us is opening a new store ... again

New York (CNN Business) — Toys "R" Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer's parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey's American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love," and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

US Travel Advisories: What destinations are Americans asked to "avoid" in latest update?

As we enter another phase of COVID-19 uncertainty with the emergence of the new Omicron strain coupled with the surge of Delta-driven infections in many parts of the world, the US Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their travel advisories this week, moving more European and African destinations to the Level-4 alert.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
kyma.com

COVID-19 restrictions to begin Monday in response to new omicron variant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Though the airline industry expects Sunday to be the busiest travel day of the year, fears surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant will soon put a damper on air travel. The U.S. government has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, November 29. The following African...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Star-Tribune

New COVID-19 variant spreads in Africa: What you need to know

A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday, and stocks plunged in Asia and Europe in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant. “The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#State Of Hawaii#Trusted Travel Partners#Lesotho#Omicron#Americans
thesamohi.com

Everything you need to know about COVID-19

It is difficult to tell what is in store for everyone in the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous weeks, new measures have been taken to further protect the population, and genetic changes in the virus itself have proven a challenge to the recovery of countries. As such, the Samo student body might find itself directly affected by new vaccination edicts and variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Seeking Alpha

Omicron sets stage for U.S. to tighten travel testing requirements

Concerns about the Omicron variant is prompting the U.S. to consider tightening travel rules, like requiring all air travelers entering the country to show a negative COVID-19 test performed within one day of departure. Currently, vaccinated international travelers can present a negative result obtained within three days. The new one-day testing requirement from the CDC would apply to U.S. citizens as well as foreign nationals. Airline CEOs are scheduled to talk about staffing issues at Senate hearing.
TRAVEL
AFP

Fiji proceeds with border reopening despite Omicron

Fiji will press on with plans to reopen its border to international travellers on Wednesday, despite the threat from the newly identified Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Pacific nation's leader has told parliament. The Omicron variant has rattled global markets and prompted some countries to tighten border controls, with Japan and Israel planning to bar all new foreign travellers.
WORLD
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

754K+
Followers
117K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy