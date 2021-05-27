newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballston Spa, NY

May 28 – June 3, 2021

By Saratoga TODAY, Local Briefs
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 3 days ago

You are invited! Tuesday, June 8 from Noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20. Inclusive. Circa’ 21 at McGregor Links, 359 Northern Pines Rd., Wilton. Special Feature: Slate Valley Farms (formerly Uncle Pat’s General Store), Granville. Gina will talk about her Maple and Honey Farm and have a wonderful supply of maple syrup and honey products from food to personal care for sale. Speaker, Pat Wood from Vermont, NY talks on how she was set free from unforgiveness. Menu: Meat Lasagna or Vegetable Lasagna, salad, dessert, and beverages included. Reservations are required by Thursday, June 3. Walk ins not allowed. Call Ellie at 518-584-3779 to reserve your seat. Presented by: Saratoga Christian Women’s Connection.

saratogatodaynewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Ballston Spa, NY
State
Vermont State
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Greenfield, NY
City
Wilton, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Clifton Park, NY
City
Lake George, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Smith
Person
Joseph Haydn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Summer Garden#Riesling#Second Wine#Food Drink#July#Mcgregor Links#General Store#Maple And Honey Farm#Meat Lasagna#Ssas#6 Clifton Common Court#Gateway House Of Peace#Berkshire Dr#Shenendehowa#Craft Fair#New Yorkers#Upstate#Culinarians#Greenfield Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Saratoga County, NYSaratogian

Upcoming calendar

EDITOR'S NOTE: This calendar is being regularly updated to reflect all event cancellations and postponements. However, it is recommended that readers contact event organizers before they attend. For the most updated version of the calendar, please visit saratogian.com. FREE SUMMER MOVIES: Free movies in Wiswall Park are back for the...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Saratoga County, NY1045theteam.com

Saratoga Brewfest is Back

Get ready, because Brewfest is back!!! We are so excited to have you back at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on June 26th from 4-7 pm where you can sample over 100 different beers and seltzers! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10 am, so make sure to grab your tickets, and start your summer off right by drinking with us!
Ballston Spa, NYSaratogian

Ballston Spa Students win Regional Envirothon Competition

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The members of the Ballston Spa High School Envirothon Team recently competed in the Saratoga Regional Envirothon Competition where they were named both the Saratoga County Winner as well as the Grand Champions of the regional event, held virtually this year due to the current pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Saratoga Springs, NYhvmag.com

Everything You Need to Do on a Day Trip to Saratoga Springs

Whether you go for the history, the races, or the spa, this 24-hour guide to the Saratoga County city will take you from morning to night. To say that there’s a lot to do in Saratoga Springs would be an understatement. The city has such an abundance of sights and sounds that it is hard to know where to begin. The Saratoga Spa State Park and the Saratoga Automobile Museum lure history lovers, while the spas, wineries, and breweries attract anyone in search of a romantic weekend getaway. Throughout the year, locals and visitors alike flock to the upstate spot to jam outdoors with their favorite artists at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. To top it all off, the Saratoga Race Course is the place to be come late summer. The six weeks of horse racing are almost as exciting as the people watching.
Belmont, NYhorseracingnation.com

Expanded seating options added for Belmont Stakes

The New York Racing Association Inc. has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with...
Saratoga County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Saratoga County Cumby’s Sold 60K Take 5 Ticket

The Capital Region has had our fair share of big payout Take 5 winners in recent months, and another jackpot winner popped on Thursday night and it was sold in Saratoga County. So check your Take 5 lottery ticket, you might be be sitting on some pretty serious money right now, and not even know it.
Glens Falls, NYSaratogian

Saratoga Hospital expands nephrology services in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — Saratoga Hospital’s Dr. Michael Bourla now sees patients at Saratoga Nephrology at Glens Falls, making it easier for those with chronic kidney disease and related conditions to access specialty care close to home. Bourla joins Dr. Amy Hogan Moulton at the Glens Falls location at 2...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Senior Center Calendar

..adding new programs all the time. Members are the backbone of our organization and help ensure the continuity of our mission. If you’re not yet a member, or if you’ve let your membership lapse, now is the time to be part of the family.Already a member? Consider purchasing a membership as a gift for a friend, family member or scholarship a senior in need. It’s $25 a year, and with a membership, you instantly get access to our services. Memberships can be purchased online at saratogaseniorcenter.org/membership. If you have any questions call the Center: 518-584-1621.