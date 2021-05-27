May 28 – June 3, 2021
You are invited! Tuesday, June 8 from Noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20. Inclusive. Circa’ 21 at McGregor Links, 359 Northern Pines Rd., Wilton. Special Feature: Slate Valley Farms (formerly Uncle Pat’s General Store), Granville. Gina will talk about her Maple and Honey Farm and have a wonderful supply of maple syrup and honey products from food to personal care for sale. Speaker, Pat Wood from Vermont, NY talks on how she was set free from unforgiveness. Menu: Meat Lasagna or Vegetable Lasagna, salad, dessert, and beverages included. Reservations are required by Thursday, June 3. Walk ins not allowed. Call Ellie at 518-584-3779 to reserve your seat. Presented by: Saratoga Christian Women’s Connection.saratogatodaynewspaper.com