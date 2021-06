​​​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As sales witnessed unprecedented drops in the first and second wave of the pandemic, about 20-25 per cent of shops and malls in the capital city remain closed. Including six branded shops, nearly 80 large scale shopping malls and other business establishments are under ‘lockdown’ in the district. Most of the well known vegetarian hotels in the district remain closed since the beginning of the first lockdown imposed in the state. The same is the condition with textile shops and shoe stores. When the covid transmission was brought under control, though certain shops were opened they were closed later as they couldn’t fetch enough revenue even to pay their staff's salary.