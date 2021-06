Commander Ed Harwood of William E. Dillard American Legion Post #104 addresses a Memorial Day service crowd of about 100 people at the Charters of Freedom display at Mark Watson Park. Representatives of the Jackson County Veterans Office, Legion Riders, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Post 8013 attended the event. “The whole focus of this is to show appreciation and respect for all who gave their lives,” Harwood said. “I’m really glad that it’s a beautiful day so that we could be out here to honor all these people that have lost their lives in defense of our freedom.”