Tasting Australia – Adelaide, Australia’s Epicenter of Gastronomy

Did you know that Australia’s very first coin had a hole in it? The fascinating story of the holey dollar reflects Australia’s equally interesting history. Just as Australia is a unique country and continent, so is its first form of currency. While Prince Edward Island in present-day Canada and some islands in the Caribbean had their versions of the holey dollar, the New South Wales holey dollar is one of the most coveted and highest valued in the market. The holey dollar consists of two parts: holey coin itself and the punched-out part, known as the “dump”, which had a combined nominal value of 6 shillings and 3 pence. So, how did the holey dollar gain its notoriety? To answer that, let’s take a look at the holey dollar’s storied life.