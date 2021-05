ANALYSIS: Though he just made his 2021 debut last week after knee surgery in March kept him sidelined, Ji-Man Choi looks to be in midseason form. The 30-year-old has hit .345/.472/.655 with a pair of home runs, seven runs, and eight RBI in nine games. Those counting stats are even more impressive when you consider that he had to make an early exit from Monday's game with soreness in that repaired knee.