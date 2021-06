1. View the oldest known L.S. Lowry painting at The Lowry. Salford Quays’ The Lowry has reopened its doors to welcome visitors back to its art galleries, and celebrates its reopening with one of the earliest known L.S. Lowry sports paintings being placed on display for the first time since 1966! Going to the Match will be available to view for just two days (5-6 June), whilst a new exhibition Days Like These opens with artwork from Salford residents on their experiences of 2020, alongside the permanent collection of L.S. Lowry works on display.