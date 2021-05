Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary cause of climate change and carbon emissions from industry comprise more than half of global greenhouse gases. This makes it imperative to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. CCS can capture the majority of CO2 emissions, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. Carbon capture consists of separating CO2 from other gases created during industrial processes. Carbon capture is very expensive and energy intensive and has a cascading effect on power plant operational costs. However, transportation poses little difficulty as CO2 can be moved in either a liquid or supercritical state (pressure > 73 bars and temperature > 31 *C).