Many lessons COVID-19 teaches are a virus can spread widely, it can be extremely deadly, and when the masses become infected are generally, science responds quickly. That’s the good news resulting with a vaccine that’s returning every day as we know it following a pandemic that killed more than 500,000 Americans in the past year. On the other hand, however, we see that when a virus is equally as deadly but only to a specific group, a remedy or cure may take a lifetime to discover and even longer to administer. At the same time, innumerable lives are lost along the way.