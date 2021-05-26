Racism, wealth and the mythical level playing field

Green Heffa Farms Operates with a Commitment to the 4Es: Economic Empowerment, Equity, Education, and Environment. Growing up, I — like many other Black Americans of African descent — celebrated Independence Day each July 4th. In school, we learned the story that is often encapsulated in our incomplete and inaccurate history curriculum. I was told that Independence Day is the day that “we” fought the British in the American Revolution to gain “our” freedom. I was wooed with the spectacular display of colorful explosives, the new coordinated outfits for the family barbecues where I saw relatives that I would probably not see again until one year later, if the Lord willing and the creek don’t rise. I was guaranteed some quality potato salad, delicious smoked meats slathered in my uncle’s famous secret sauce, and games of tag that ended with exhaustion, because the adults were too busy having fun to enforce bedtime. Some responsible adults would put us to bed, and it was often my grandmother Charity. At no point during compulsory school was I taught the truth. That the independence won was not for all of us, and that America achieved and maintained its power through the genocide, theft of lands from the Indigenous nations that have always been here, and the terror and enslavement of Black people.That would definitely have changed the vibe in my third-grade classroom. I think the path forward includes this fact: Holding back the truth doesn’t make it less true.