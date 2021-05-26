Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Racism, wealth and the mythical level playing field

By Editorials
Roane County News
 2021-05-26

I recently heard three smart, educated guys on the radio discussing bigotry, police misconduct, and WHY America seems unable to get beyond our racial past. Specifically, they discussed:. (1) systemic racism,. (2) a level playing field, which if obtained would produce;. (3) equal distribution of wealth, which would produce;. (4)...

www.roanecounty.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Police Misconduct#Systemic Racism#Level Playing Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyYankton Daily Press

History, Racism And Constructive Context

The current uproar over the teaching of what’s called the critical race theory (CRT) in schools has become an intriguing spectacle. The matter is coming up a lot these days, with most critics of CRT never hesitating to denounce it as, essentially, a plot to tear America apart. This is an interesting take, although it’s rather belated since this educational theory has been around since the 1970s and it hasn’t ripped us apart nearly as much as other political mechanizations. If you haven’t gotten excited about CRT until recently, there’s probably a politically calculated reason for that.
Warren, VTThe Valley Reporter

Systemic racism

First of all, let me say that half the reason I write is to get a response. My belief is that we need to discuss and argue much more than we do now and my sense is that The Valley Reporter would welcome polite debate. Mostly what we talk about...
Sportsconcernedwomen.org

Olympics 2021: An Unfair Playing Field

For the first time ever, a transgender athlete has qualified for an Olympic team. Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand was selected for their national team on Monday and will compete in the “super-heavyweight” category in the weightlifting competition. Vice President of Government Relations for Concerned Women for America, Doreen Denny,...
CollegesSummit Daily News

Opinion | Carrie Besnette Hauser: Hard work levels the playing field

Sometimes you have to set your sights on a target that’s seemingly out of reach and pour your energy into accomplishing it. Several years ago, the team at Colorado Mountain College established a goal to become Colorado’s next Hispanic Serving Institution, the federal designation assigned to colleges and universities that successfully support a student population that is 25% or more Latino. Based on CMC’s history, it was a seemingly overconfident objective. But by putting the right strategies in place, we knew it could be achieved.
TV Showsrochestermom.com

Anti-Racism

Give 5: Social Media Accounts to Follow to Diversify Your Feed. Diversify your social media feed by including those deidcated to diversity, activism, racial justice, and anti-racism in our country and local community. Give 5: TV Shows to Diversify Your Kids’ World. While we teach our kids to get along...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: A well-worn argument about racism, intelligence and violence

- - - The latest totem in our hyperpartisan and politically polarized culture war is the terminology around race relations in America. Many on the right are chastising critical race theory and challenging whether such a thing as systemic racism exists. And many on the left are pointing out white supremacy and labeling new state election laws as Jim Crow 2.0. Not only do the two sides respond differently to the question of whether the United States is a racist country, they can't even seem to find common ground on the definition of racism.
Educationraptureforums.com

Suppressing and Punishing Speech to Fight ‘Racism’ in Public Schools

Suppressing and Punishing Speech to Fight ‘Racism’ in Public Schools. Those who begin eliminating dissent soon find themselves exterminating dissenters. Even before the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, universities had demonstrated that they were in thrall with an obsession about racism and racial equity. Diversocrats in bloated fiefdoms of equity, diversity, and inclusion diligently indoctrinated so-called marginalized students on how to be victims and oppressed, and whole systems were set up to monitor the behavior of potential racists and punish them for their transgressions.
Books & Literatureamericanlibrariesmagazine.org

Reconciling Our Values

Some of the most fiercely debated flashpoints in the field of librarianship today lie at the intersection of intellectual freedom and other values of the profession, such as a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. At “Intellectual Freedom is Meaningless without Social Justice,” a June 24 session at the American Library Association’s 2021 Annual Conference and Exhibition Virtual, Alison Macrina, director of the Library Freedom Project, examined this convergence.
Societyopiniojuris.org

Out of Place? Being Anti-Colonial in Law School

As a teenager, I read Angela Davis, CLR James, Edward Said, Kwame Nkrumah, and Malcolm X. From a young age, I was perplexed by the contingency of global living standards, failing to comprehend why much of my national community (in Egypt) was mired in squalor while my adopted ones were swaddled in comfort. Each thinker linked contemporary privilege to historic predation, providing context to the virulent inequalities that haunt the world. Malcolm was my favourite, in part because Alex Haley was a halcyon posing as a scribe, but mostly because I connected with the picture of prejudice, privilege, and purpose he painted. Anyone with an anti-colonial disposition would revel in X’s dream of transcontinental Black unity and rage against the white supremacist reality that assassinated him for it.
Societythebharatexpressnews.com

Reviews | The wars of race and history

The debate over how American schools should teach race and racial history has reached a curious point, in which it becomes difficult to say what the argument is about. On the one hand, you have conservative state lawmakers who aim for progressive ideas with scattered legislation, whose target depends on the bill you read and how you interpret vague or radical language.
Religionpastorhogg.net

Americans Agree With Pastors on Gender Identity—Barely

A slim majority of U.S. adults say changing genders, identifying as a gender different than one’s biological sex, is morally wrong. According to the latest survey from Gallup on morality, 51% of Americans say it is immoral to change genders, while 46% say it is morally acceptable. The study also...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Critical Race Theory is dangerous for our schools and community

–Some of the speakers at the last school board meeting have attempted to defend Critical Race Theory (CRT) with all of the standard talking points being spread around the internet. Arguments like, CRT is not being taught in our K-12 Schools; CRT is simply the study of our past; Opposing CRT is proof that you are racists; the Germans are taught about the Holocaust so we should be taught about slavery, and so on.
Collegesewa.org

Leveling the Playing Field

Advocating for accommodations has been a constant, but largely quiet, struggle for college students with disabilities since the Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990. The law requires colleges and universities to provide equal access to students with disabilities by providing accommodations that remove barriers to their participation. This...
Agriculturebthechange.com

Leveling the Planting Field

Green Heffa Farms Operates with a Commitment to the 4Es: Economic Empowerment, Equity, Education, and Environment. Growing up, I — like many other Black Americans of African descent — celebrated Independence Day each July 4th. In school, we learned the story that is often encapsulated in our incomplete and inaccurate history curriculum. I was told that Independence Day is the day that “we” fought the British in the American Revolution to gain “our” freedom. I was wooed with the spectacular display of colorful explosives, the new coordinated outfits for the family barbecues where I saw relatives that I would probably not see again until one year later, if the Lord willing and the creek don’t rise. I was guaranteed some quality potato salad, delicious smoked meats slathered in my uncle’s famous secret sauce, and games of tag that ended with exhaustion, because the adults were too busy having fun to enforce bedtime. Some responsible adults would put us to bed, and it was often my grandmother Charity. At no point during compulsory school was I taught the truth. That the independence won was not for all of us, and that America achieved and maintained its power through the genocide, theft of lands from the Indigenous nations that have always been here, and the terror and enslavement of Black people.That would definitely have changed the vibe in my third-grade classroom. I think the path forward includes this fact: Holding back the truth doesn’t make it less true.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: A well-worn argument about racism, intelligence and violence

- - - The latest totem in our hyperpartisan and politically polarized culture war is the terminology around race relations in America. Many on the right are chastising critical race theory and challenging whether such a thing as systemic racism exists. And many on the left are pointing out white supremacy and labeling new state election laws as Jim Crow 2.0. Not only do the two sides respond differently to the question of whether the United States is a racist country, they can't even seem to find common ground on the definition of racism.