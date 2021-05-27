Cancel
California State

Unemployment in California on the rise as claims across the U.S. continue to drop

Bay Area News Alert
 7 days ago

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) While jobless claims across the U.S. have steadily declined over recent weeks, California has seen a steady rise in unemployment over the past two weeks, East Bay Times reports.

The U.S. The Department of Labor reported an increase in jobless claims in California, citing the 71,800 claims that were filed during the week ending on May 22. This is an increase of 1,500 claims from the previous week.

The U.S. as a whole had a total of 406,000 claims filed last week which is 38,000 fewer claims than the week prior.

Several blunders have plagued the Employment Development Department (EDD) during the pandemic including, a glitchy computer system, a broken phone center, countless instances of fraud and a suspended benefit system.

“As the nation’s new unemployment claims go down, California’s new claims remain high,” according to Michael Bernick, an employment attorney with law firm Duane Morris and a former director of the California EDD.

Jobless claims in California are currently up 60% when compared to unemployment claims filed in January and February 2020 – two months before local governments enacted shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

California has seen a steady increase in claims every week since May 1, when California’s share of unemployment claims accounted for 14.2% of all claims filed nationwide. By May 22, claims filed in the state took up 17.1% of all U.S. claims.

The worst week for new claims in the state occurred on April 3, when claims in California took up 19% of all U.S. unemployment filings.

This is a stark contrast to the number of claims filed in January this year, which only accounted for 6.3% of all claims across the U.S.

One reason for the disproportionate number of claims filed in California when compared to the rest of the country is due to a lack of hiring despite the reopening of local economies, according to Bernick.

“Even as we near the June 15 state reopen date, over 2 million Californians continue to receive various forms of unemployment insurance,” he said. “This number has not gone down significantly in the past three months, even with the gradual lifting of economic restrictions.

