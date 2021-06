Congresswomen Nancy Mace (R-SC-1) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to talk about her home being vandalized and internet rumors claiming that she did it. “I had absolutely nothing to do with it. I think it’s preposterous even to like, you know, float the idea even out there. Anyone that thinks I did prove it. We’ve got, we know that the FBI been notified the Capitol Police have been notified SLED and state law enforcement division, local police, everybody’s been notified and they’re looking into it and investigating it.”