Massachusetts man charged in collision
A 51-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts man faces a charge of following too closely following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Monday at 4:45 p.m. on Route 58. According to an accident report filed by Virginia State Trooper D. N. Clark, 45-year-old Thomas S. Hatcher of Alton was slowing down in a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck on Route 58 to make a right turn onto Route 747 (Solomon Road) when he was struck in the rear by a 2020 Ford Transit 350 driven by 51-year-old Stephen A. Rubin.www.yourgv.com