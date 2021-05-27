Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts man charged in collision

By From staff reports
yourgv.com
 8 days ago

A 51-year-old Worcester, Massachusetts man faces a charge of following too closely following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred Monday at 4:45 p.m. on Route 58. According to an accident report filed by Virginia State Trooper D. N. Clark, 45-year-old Thomas S. Hatcher of Alton was slowing down in a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck on Route 58 to make a right turn onto Route 747 (Solomon Road) when he was struck in the rear by a 2020 Ford Transit 350 driven by 51-year-old Stephen A. Rubin.

www.yourgv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Alton, VA
State
Virginia State
Worcester, MA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ford Transit 350#Massachusetts Man#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Framingham, MAMilford Daily News

Ashland woman is killed in crash on Rte. 9 in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM — An Ashland woman died Sunday night in a one-car crash on Worcester Road (Rte. 9), authorities said. The 28-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley said in a statement. The crash occurred near 1138 Worcester Road at 9:23 p.m. The car had...
Virginia StateWBTM

Halifax County woman has now been missing for 12 years

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have renewed their appeal for information on a Halifax County woman who was last seen leaving a Sheetz store in 2009. Sunday marked the 12th anniversary of Hattie Gertrude Brown’s disappearance. She was seen on May 16, 2009 with her nephew at a convenience store just outside South Boston near the intersection of Route 501 and Route 58.
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

South Boston man faces grand larceny charge

A 56-year-old South Boston man faces a felony charge of grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest/obstruction of justice, no threat/force, according to Halifax County Sheriff’s Office records. Timothy Allen Weatherford of Oak Level Road was charged for the alleged offenses that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday, and deputy...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Boy on bike injured after crash with car in Worcester

WORCESTER — A seven-year-old boy was injured after hitting a car on his bike Friday night, police said. Police found the boy at 19 Barclay St. around 8:20 p.m., where they treated his injured leg and sent him to the hospital. The Crash Reconstruction Unit’s initial findings were that the...
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.