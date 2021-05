In 2019, the Oscars started a trend of ditching hosts for awards shows and are still going host-less three years later. Their little sister Emmy emulated the format in 2019 when Fox had control, denying a ringleader for the first time in 16 years. But the experiment only lasted a year, as the Television Academy went back to its tried-and-true host formula for ABC’s 2020 ceremony, welcoming Jimmy Kimmel for the pandemic-era broadcast. For the upcoming kudos, CBS has the reigns and will likely tap a big-name celeb to preside over the show. But who should host the 2021 Emmys? Vote in our poll below.