She holds one of the most powerful jobs in Australian media, but just two years into her tenure there are calls for ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose to resign from her post. Former Victorian Liberal Party president and ABC board member Michael Kroger unleashed a furious rant against the former magazine editor on Sky News on Wednesday night, claiming she has lost control of the ABC board and that many Coalition cabinet members regret giving her the top job at the national broadcaster. Kroger described Buttrose as a “failure” and blamed her for allowing the ABC to push an anti-Liberal agenda.