Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

PATHS hosts free summer camp wat Danville Science Center

By Special to The Gazette
yourgv.com
 8 days ago

PATHS AHEC is gearing up to hosts its free annual summer camps at the Danville Science Center, open to middle and high school students. The first camp will be held July 7-9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second camp will be held on July 28 – 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

www.yourgv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Danville, VA
Education
City
Danville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Wat#Science Inc#Information Science#High School Students#Ahec#Danville Science Center#Paths Ahec Director#Sol#Learning#July#Careers#Virginia Standards#Kids#Contact Anjanette Farmer#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Danville, VAyourgv.com

Danville Community College announces honors

A total of 181 students were recently named to the Danville Community College president’s honors list for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled for six or more credit hours in the spring semester, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, have a semester GPA of 3.75 or higher and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours at the college.
Danville, VAwakg.com

Interim president begins work at DCC

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College has a new leader. Dr. Muriel B. Mickles begins work as the interim president for the College this week. Dr. Mickles comes to Danville from Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) in Lynchburg, Virginia where she served at Vice President of Academics, Students, and Workforce Development.
Danville, VAWSLS

Pittsylvania/Danville Health District plans to vaccinate children for COVID-19

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania/Danville Health District is planning ways to make it easy for adolescents to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Health Director Dr. Scott Spillman said hosting mass vaccination events and bringing local pharmacies to schools are just some of the ideas leaders are discussing to help get children vaccinated.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com. TODAY, MAY 16. MEMORIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL: Landon Spradlin Memorial Music Festival will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at...
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Extraordinary nurse recognized at Sovah Danville

DANVILLE, Va. — Joy Terry, RN, of Sovah Health Danville was honored Friday with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Terry, who works on the med-surg unit at Sovah Health Danville’s campus...
Danville, VAWSET

New 'Pocket Park' opens in Downtown Danville

Danville, Va. — A new park officially opened Wednesday in Downtown Danville. The new pocket park is located beside the new Bee Hotel on Union Street. The term "pocket park" comes from the size and location of the space. The building that once stood along Union St. was not structurally...
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

PHOTOS: River District Association celebrates new home in restored buildings

The River District Association celebrated its new space — shared with satellite office of Longwood Small Business Development Center — Friday after renovations restored historic buildings at 206 and 208 N. Union St. in Danville. After competition in the 2018 Partners in Preservation: Main Street campaign, Danville secured $150,000 to revitalize the two buildings constructed in the early 1900s. North Union Street has long been central to entrepreneurship in Danville, first as part of a tobacco history and heritage, and later as the center or black entrepreneurship in the city, a news release stated. The River District Association was organized in 1999 as the Downtown Danville Association. In May 2015, the organization was renamed the River District Association to complement the city’s River District brand and is an accredited Virginia and National Main Street Community.