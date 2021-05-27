PATHS hosts free summer camp wat Danville Science Center

The River District Association celebrated its new space — shared with satellite office of Longwood Small Business Development Center — Friday after renovations restored historic buildings at 206 and 208 N. Union St. in Danville. After competition in the 2018 Partners in Preservation: Main Street campaign, Danville secured $150,000 to revitalize the two buildings constructed in the early 1900s. North Union Street has long been central to entrepreneurship in Danville, first as part of a tobacco history and heritage, and later as the center or black entrepreneurship in the city, a news release stated. The River District Association was organized in 1999 as the Downtown Danville Association. In May 2015, the organization was renamed the River District Association to complement the city’s River District brand and is an accredited Virginia and National Main Street Community.