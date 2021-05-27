Cancel
Washoe County, NV

Washoe County Animal Control investigating possible abuse case

By Stanton Tang
KOLO TV Reno
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is trying to identify a woman in a possible case of animal cruelty. The woman was seen on video at Parq Crossing Apartments at 2280 Oddie Boulevard on May 20th at 11:45 A.M. She was walking with a white, French bulldog.

